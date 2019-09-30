The American won his second PGA Tour title with his grandfather watching on from his hospice

Emotional Champ Seals “Greatest Moment” Of His Career

Cameron Champ said his Safeway Open win “was just kind of meant to be” as he won his second PGA Tour title with his ill grandfather watching on from his hospice.

The American was tied with Adam Hadwin with one to play and hit a 370 yard drive down the 18th before stiffing his approach for a tap-in birdie to win.

It was his second victory on the PGA Tour after last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship and the win sees him qualify for his first Masters in April.

The tears began to flood after the winning putt, with Champ saying that the win will go down as the “greatest moment” of his career, no matter what he goes on to achieve in the game.

“No matter what,” he said, “even if I never win another tournament again or I win however many, this will definitely be the greatest moment of my golfing career.”

Watch: The emotional winning moment

Champ embraced his father with the the pair talking to Mack ‘Pops’ Champ on the phone.

His grandfather Mack was the one that got him into the game and was a scratch player himself.

“For this to happen before these last days that we’re going to have with my father here, it’s the man upstairs. It’s amazing,” Champ’s father Jeff said.

Watch: Mack Champ talks to the PGA Tour about Cameron after his maiden PGA Tour title last year

Mack ‘Pops’ Champ is currently in a hospice in Sacramento, the family’s hometown, just an hour away from Napa where Cameron won at the Silverado Resort.

Mack has only been able to eat ice lollies for the past three weeks but was able to watch every shot of his grandson’s victory.

“For him to be able to see me make that putt on 18 on the 72nd hole to win,” Cameron said, “like I said, that will go down as the greatest moment ever in my golfing career.

“This one’s for you, Pops.”

