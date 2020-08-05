English Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

Who will win the 3rd event of the UK Swing in Hertfordshire?

The European Tour continues its UK Swing with the English Championship being played at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & CC in Hertfordshire.

There may be many big names playing in the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park this week, but there will be plenty of interest in this event.

The UK Swing has been a fantastic restart of the European Tour since the return of pro golf after lockdown and we have seen wins for Sam Horsfield at the Hero Open (16/1 with Betfred this week) and Renato Paratore at the British Masters (20/1 with Betfred this week).

Favourites this week include Thomas Detry (10/1 with Betfred) and Rasmus Hojgaard (14/1 with Betfred).

Rasmus Hojgaard 5 points each way at 14/1 with Betfred – I think we have all been impressed by the young Dane – he won the Mauritius Open in 2019 and has started the UK Swing with a 2nd and 6th – very good form – would expect him to feature in the top 10 again this week.

Justin Harding 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfred – A missed cut last week but a 3rd the week before at Close House. I still like the South African’s chances this week in this field. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Chris Paisley 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfred – The Englishman has had a lean time of it over the past few years – but he is a former winner on Tour (won the SA Open in 2018) – and looked to be back in form last week with a 3rd place finish.

Connor Syme 1 point each way at 100/1 with Betfred – The Scot started well with a 3rd at the Austrian Open a couple of weeks back – has struggled a bit more over the past few weeks but did have a first round 67 at Forest of Arden last week. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

