The South African is playing some superb golf but his trousers are attracting more attention

Erik Van Rooyen Questioned Over Open Trousers

Erik Van Rooyen is turning into one of the finest players on the European Tour and has put himself well in contention after 36 holes at the Open Championship.

The South African is four under par after 36 holes thanks to a three under, bogey-free 68 on Friday.

However, most of the attention that he was attracting on Friday involved his trousers as oppose to his excellent golf game.

The 29-year-old from Cape Town headed to the mixed zone after his 68 and received seven questions. Six of them were trouser-related.

“I’ve got a few different colors. I started wearing them this year,” he said.

“I like the fact that it’s a little bit different yet still classy at the same time.

“It’s not out there and whacky with a bunch of flashy colors and that kind of thing. But it is different and I like it.

“I don’t think it helps my golf, but it is comfortable and I like standing out a little bit.”

One member of the press asked him if he had received any remarks from governing bodies or players, to which Van Rooyen revealed that he gets plenty of comments from his peers.

“No governing bodies, no. I’m kind of glad they haven’t stepped up and asked me about it.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“But I get crack from all the players on Tour all the time, and that’s okay. I can handle it.”

Van Rooyen is still searching for his maiden European Tour title but that won’t stop him this weekend in search of his maiden Major.

“I think so,” he said after being asked if he is ready win a Major.

“Of course, I haven’t got my first win on the European Tour or the PGA Tour yet.

“Personally I feel like it’s only a matter of time. You can’t push this sort of thing.

“There’s lots of outside influences. Someone else that plays great, luck of the draw, that whole kind of thing. So I know that if I keep doing my thing, that door is going to open.”

Van Rooyen attended the University of Minnesota and has won twice as a professional with both victories coming in 2017, at the Eye of Africa PGA Championship on the Sunshine Tour and the Hainan Open on the Challenge Tour.

This week is only his fourth Major appearance but he has made the cut in every single one of them, with his best finish coming at the USPGA Championship at Bethpage Black where he was T8th.

Trending On Golf Monthly

He was also T17th at last year’s Open at Carnoustie.