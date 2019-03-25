The Big Easy achieved something at the weekend that not even Tiger Woods has managed

Ernie Els Achieves Incredible Career Milestone

Ernie Els finished T7th at the Maybank Championship this weekend to achieve something that Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson haven’t even managed in their careers.

The Big Easy’s result was his 300th top-10 finish in his career.

He becomes the first player to achieve the feat since the Official World Golf Ranking began in 1986.

Els has competed in 792 events as a pro, meaning that he has finished inside the top-10 in 38% of his starts over a 30 year career.

In those 792 events, Els has won a remarkable 57 times and has finished runner-up 54 times.

He has 40 3rd-places and has finished between 4th and 10th on 149 occasions.

He has picked up four Majors including two US Opens (1994 and 1997) and two Opens (2002 and 2012).

Other successes include two European Tour Order of Merits in 2003 and 2004, 28 European Tour titles (the 7th-most all-time), 19 PGA Tour titles and seven World Match Play titles.

He also reached the World Number One position for a total of nine weeks.

Els is no longer playing his best golf at the age of 49 but has certainly re-found some form in recent times.

“I’m really happy that I’m playing good golf again,” he told the European Tour.

“My body feels good and the ball striking is there now. On the greens I’m starting to feel really comfortable, so that means I can have a chance again to play with these guys.

“That’s what I want, to feel like I can have a chance playing Saturdays and Sundays and that’s kind of my goal.”