Ernie Els In Agreement With McIlroy Over Easy Course Set-Ups

Ernie Els says he is “in total agreement” with Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman said he was “sick” of easy golf course set-ups on the European Tour.

McIlroy pointed out that he has twice finished well under par this year on the European Tour (-13 at Scottish Open, -15 Dunhill Links) and not been anywhere near the lead (top 30s).

He then clarified his comments in an Instagram post, saying that it wasn’t just the European Tour he was speaking about and that “Strategy, course management and shot making are important aspects of tournament golf that are being slowly taken out of the game at the top level.”

He called for tougher set-ups to aide future European Ryder Cup teams.

McIlroy’s fellow four-time Major winner Ernie Els knows a thing or two about course design and tweeted his support of the 30-year-old’s comments.

Els re-designed the West Course at Wentworth a decade ago and received criticism from some of his peers for making it too difficult.

“Agree 100 per cent with @McIlroyRory,” Ernie tweeted.

“When we @ErnieElsDesign toughened up West Course, 6-under won @BMWPGA.

“Had so much blow-back from players, we had to ease up & now 20-under wins.

“@EuropeanTour flagship tournament & other top events need courses ‘major’ tough.

“Test the best!”

In 2010, Els said after negative comments in the press about his re-design of Wentworth, “That’s the sad part of the whole week, a lot of the guys I’ve known for a long time came out and basically put the knife in and I don’t appreciate that.”

Another player to agree with Rory McIlroy is his 2010 Ryder Cup teammate Edoardo Molinari.

The Italian says that tougher courses ensure that the better players finish on top.

