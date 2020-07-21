The Big Easy says that distance in here to stay so it's time to make fairways tighter and the rough longer

Ernie Els On Distance Debate: “We Need A Serious Premium On Accuracy”

Golf’s distance debate has been ramped up a few notches over the past weeks and months after Bryson DeChambeau‘s body transformation.

The American hit a drive 423 yards at the Memorial Tournament last week to leave himself just 45 yards into a 470 yard par-4.

Martin Slumbers, the Chief Executive of the R&A, recently said that there will discussions of “great seriousness” about distance in the game of golf.

The answer to the supposed problem could be via equipment changes and bifurcation, where touring professionals use different equipment to amateur players.

However, four-time Major winner Ernie Els is against that and says that equipment improvements and distance are here to stay, so it’s time to focus more on accuracy.

“Our game is in a good place,” the Big Easy wrote on social media.

“Equipment improvements and distance are here to stay. Full stop.

“We need a ‘serious’ premium on accuracy.

“Golf courses don’t need to be longer. Make the Tour rough knee high, fairways fast and firm which is fair for all players.”

Two of the game’s greatest players, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, are both on the side of bifurcation.

Nicklaus said at the weekend that “the golf ball is a very, very simple thing to fix and I’ve been preaching about it for 43 years.”

Gary Player told Golf Monthly last year that he would like to see the ball rolled back.

“Cut the ball back 50 yards, only for the pros,” he said.

“Not for members, let the members play with anything, let them keep the long putter against their chest, don’t stop them playing, they are two different games.

“They don’t want to acknowledge that but they are.

“Just go and watch Koepka if you think you are playing the same game.”

