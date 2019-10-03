In this week's podcast, Tom and Elliott predicted their European and USA Ryder Cup teams for Whistling Straits
Europe And USA 2020 Ryder Cup Teams Predicted
The Ryder Cup is less than a year away! Can you believe it?
On the 25th September 2020, Padraig Harrington‘s European team will look to retain the trophy on US soil with the 43rd Ryder Cup taking place at Whistling Straits.
USA Captain Steve Stricker will be feeling positive in his home state of Wisconsin after America’s dominant victory at Hazeltine the last time the match took place on US soil.
To mark the occasion, Tom Clarke and Elliott Heath predicted their teams.
Listen to this week’s podcast for the full discussion (starts at 25mins) –
2020 Ryder Cup Teams Predicted – Europe
Padraig Harrington recently emphasised the importance of rookies in the team in his press conference at the BMW PGA Championship, although he will likely not want six rookies like Darren Clarke had at Hazeltine in 2016.
Our predicted line-up contains just three rookies for the Europeans which would be the lowest number since Gleneagles in 2014.
We easily named our definites: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey before confidently adding in Ryder Cup record points scorer Sergio Garcia along with Matt Wallace, Shane Lowry and Danny Willett.
That left us with two more names to add, and those two names were Viktor Hovland and Henrik Stenson.
The biggest omission from our team was the ‘Postman’ Ian Poulter who just lost out to Henrik Stenson for the final spot – let us know your thoughts on our social channels whether we got it wrong!
Here’s our team below –
Rory McIlroy
Justin Rose
Jon Rahm
Francesco Molinari
Tommy Fleetwood
Paul Casey
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Matt Wallace
Danny Willett
Viktor Hovland
Henrik Stenson
2020 Ryder Cup Teams Predicted – USA
Tom initially thought the American side would be easier to pick, but we then struggled towards the latter stages.
We picked seven definites as Koepka, DJ, Thomas, Schauffele, DeChambeau, Finau and Reed, and then added Spieth, Woodland and Cantlay.
Woods is well up there on the points list already due to his Masters win and Tom is sure he’ll make the team.
That left us with just one more choice with Rickie Fowler getting the nod, and the likes of Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar missing out.
Here’s our team below –
Brooks Koepka
Dustin Johnson
Justin Thomas
Tiger Woods
Xander Schauffele
Bryson DeChambeau
Tony Finau
Patrick Reed
Gary Woodland
Jordan Spieth
Patrick Cantlay
Rickie Fowler
What do you make of our predicted line-ups?