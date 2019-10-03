In this week's podcast, Tom and Elliott predicted their European and USA Ryder Cup teams for Whistling Straits

Europe And USA 2020 Ryder Cup Teams Predicted

The Ryder Cup is less than a year away! Can you believe it?

On the 25th September 2020, Padraig Harrington‘s European team will look to retain the trophy on US soil with the 43rd Ryder Cup taking place at Whistling Straits.

USA Captain Steve Stricker will be feeling positive in his home state of Wisconsin after America’s dominant victory at Hazeltine the last time the match took place on US soil.

To mark the occasion, Tom Clarke and Elliott Heath predicted their teams.

Listen to this week’s podcast for the full discussion (starts at 25mins) –

2020 Ryder Cup Teams Predicted – Europe

Padraig Harrington recently emphasised the importance of rookies in the team in his press conference at the BMW PGA Championship, although he will likely not want six rookies like Darren Clarke had at Hazeltine in 2016.

Our predicted line-up contains just three rookies for the Europeans which would be the lowest number since Gleneagles in 2014.

We easily named our definites: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey before confidently adding in Ryder Cup record points scorer Sergio Garcia along with Matt Wallace, Shane Lowry and Danny Willett.

That left us with two more names to add, and those two names were Viktor Hovland and Henrik Stenson.

The biggest omission from our team was the ‘Postman’ Ian Poulter who just lost out to Henrik Stenson for the final spot – let us know your thoughts on our social channels whether we got it wrong!

Here’s our team below –

Rory McIlroy

Justin Rose

Jon Rahm

Francesco Molinari

Tommy Fleetwood

Paul Casey

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Matt Wallace

Danny Willett

Golf Monthly Instruction

Viktor Hovland

Henrik Stenson

2020 Ryder Cup Teams Predicted – USA

Tom initially thought the American side would be easier to pick, but we then struggled towards the latter stages.

We picked seven definites as Koepka, DJ, Thomas, Schauffele, DeChambeau, Finau and Reed, and then added Spieth, Woodland and Cantlay.

Woods is well up there on the points list already due to his Masters win and Tom is sure he’ll make the team.

That left us with just one more choice with Rickie Fowler getting the nod, and the likes of Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar missing out.

Here’s our team below –

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Xander Schauffele

Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau

Patrick Reed

Gary Woodland

Jordan Spieth

Patrick Cantlay

Rickie Fowler

Trending On Golf Monthly

2020 Ryder Cup Teams Predicted –

What do you make of our predicted line-ups? Let us know on our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram