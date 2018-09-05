The European Tour are in Switzerland this week, check out who we think will do well with these European Masters Golf Betting Tips
European Masters Golf Betting Tips
Now that the Ryder Cup Teams are picked and out of the way the European Tour can return to some kind of normality.
This week they are in spectacular Switzerland for the Omega European Masters being played at Cran-sur-Sierre GC.
Last year Matthew Fitzpatrick won the event, he has a good record at the course and is the 10/1 favourite to win the event again this year.
Other favourites for the event are Thomas Pieters (20/1) and Charl Schwartzel (22/1).
Omega European Masters Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times
Matthew Fitzpatrick is defending champion at Crans-sur-Sierre
European Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Danny Willett 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – A missed cut last week, but the Englishman has been in improving form. Has great memories of this event, having won it in 2015 and has had two other top 5 finishes in the mountains.
Ryan Fox 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Kiwi hasn’t missed a cut since April, is now at his best ever World Ranking of 77th and finished top 10 in this event last season. Think his odds are a little long.
Scott Hend 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie has finished second here the last two seasons, losing in play-offs on both occasions. As horses for courses go there aren’t many much stronger.
Raphael Jacquelin 1 point each way at 175/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman has had a very disappointing season, but yet has still had two top 10s and is on the cusp of retaining his card for next season. 7th here in 2015 and 12th in 2016 shows he has some course form as well.
