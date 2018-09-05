The European Tour are in Switzerland this week, check out who we think will do well with these European Masters Golf Betting Tips

European Masters Golf Betting Tips

Now that the Ryder Cup Teams are picked and out of the way the European Tour can return to some kind of normality.

This week they are in spectacular Switzerland for the Omega European Masters being played at Cran-sur-Sierre GC.

Last year Matthew Fitzpatrick won the event, he has a good record at the course and is the 10/1 favourite to win the event again this year.

Other favourites for the event are Thomas Pieters (20/1) and Charl Schwartzel (22/1).

