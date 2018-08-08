The USPGA Championship could have a big influence on the European Ryder Cup team

European Ryder Cup Hopefuls Needing A Big USPGA

The USPGA Championship takes place this week at Bellerive Country Club and it could have big implications on Thomas Bjorn’s European Ryder Cup side.

As it stands, Francesco Molinairi, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood are in via the European Points list and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Paul Casey are in via the World Points List.

Obviously that can change before the deadline of the Made in Denmark tournament which finishes on 2nd September, but Paul Casey looks the only possible man who could drop out.

If Casey were to drop out, he’d likely get a wildcard pick considering he is the seventh-highest ranked European in the world (currently #15) and has played in three Ryder Cups as well as last year’s EurAsia Cup which was captained by Thomas Bjorn – I’d say that top eight looks fairly certain to all play at Le Golf National.

The closest man on the bubble of automatic qualification is Thorbjorn Olesen, who won the Italian Open in early June and was T3rd at the recent WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Olesen was also T2nd at the BMW International Open and T6th at the Irish Open. The Dane, now ranked 40th in the world, may well secure an automatic spot with a high finish at the USPGA. He is also very close with Thomas Bjorn being compatriots.

Other men close to the automatic spots include Irish Open winner Russell Knox, who missed out on the 2016 Ryder Cup despite ranking inside the world’s top 20, as well as Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia are currently well outside of the automatic spots so a win, or at least some good finishes, in the remaining tournaments will increase their hopes.

Remaining tournaments before the eight automatic qualifiers are finalised: USPGA Championship: 9th – 12th August Nordea Masters: 16th – 19th August Czech Masters: 23rd – 26th August Made In Denmark: 30th August – 2nd September

Something noteworthy is that of the current eight automatic qualifiers, four of them would be rookies – Hatton, Fleetwood, Rahm and Noren.

Last time out at Hazeltine, Darren Clarke’s side had six rookies which Thomas Bjorn may not wish to replicate.

That puts Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia in a good position with 17 Ryder Cup appearances between them.

The trio could add some much-needed experience to the side but, Garcia and Stenson in particular, need to show Thomas Bjorn some form before being selected.

My feeling is that Bjorn may well opt for the experience. Poulter is a dead-cert after winning in Houston and rising up to 27th in the world this year.

Stenson has been struggling with an elbow injury this year but has made his last nine cuts and finished T5th at the Masters and T6th at the US Open. He also comes with heaps of experience and would surely team up nicely with compatriot Alex Noren.

On a similar front, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm would be quite a handy team in the fourballs. Garcia has missed six cuts this year but did have a T8th at the Open de France – played at Le Golf National of course.

Other players looking unlikely to qualify automatically include 2016 hero Thomas Pieters, Ross Fisher and Rafa Cabrera Bello. All three have played in the Ryder Cup before so a win in the next four weeks could do their chances a world of good.

A lot has been said in the past two years about Alex Levy, who is the only Frenchman with a realistic chance of making a home Ryder Cup appearance.

Levy is a five-time winner on the European Tour, most recently at the Trophee Hassan II in April, but his form has dropped off since that victory.

Other names who may need a win or two in the next four weeks include Paul Dunne, Matt Wallace and 2016 Ryder Cuppers Chris Wood and Andy Sullivan.

For what it’s worth, here is my predicted European Ryder Cup side:

Francesco Molinari

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Alex Noren

Paul Casey

Wildcards:

Ian Poulter

Thorbjorn Olesen

Henrik Stenson

Sergio Garcia

Who do you think will grab the last remaining spots on the European Ryder Cup side? As always, let us know your thoughts on the Golf Monthly social channels.

