Thomas Bjorn has named his final four wildcards and Team Europe is complete

European Ryder Cup Team – Le Golf National 2018

Thomas Bjorn’s 2018 European Ryder Cup team is now complete after the Dane picked Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson as his four wildcards.

Bjorn picked his wildcards just three days after the first eight players for his team were confirmed after the Made in Denmark where Thorbjorn Olesen was able to hang on to his final spot.

Olesen’s T20th finish in Denmark was enough to seal his Ryder Cup debut under fellow Dane and good friend Thomas Bjorn.

It was a tight race for the final spot, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell both in with a chance with one event to go in Denmark. Each man needed a victory to qualify and Fitzpatrick finished in T7th whilst Pepperell ended T56th.

In the States, Rafa Cabrera Bello’s T7th finish at the Dell Tech Championship would have got him on the team but unfortunately for him, the event finished on Monday – one day too late.

He was then overloooked for a pick along with Made in Denmark winner Matt Wallace who birdied 10 of his final 13 holes to win for the third time this year. Others in contention for picks included Thomas Pieters and Russell Knox.

Open Champion Francesco Molinari qualifies for his third Ryder Cup in first place with Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren all making it through as well.

European Ryder Cup team – First eight qualifiers

Francesco Molinari

Justin Rose

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Alex Noren

Thorbjorn Olesen

European Ryder Cup team – Wildcards

Paul Casey

Sergio Garcia

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson