Thomas Bjorn makes his four wildcard picks on Wednesday, here are the contenders...

European Ryder Cup Wildcard Contenders

Thomas Bjorn’s final eight European Ryder Cup qualifiers are now confirmed and all he now has to worry about team-wise is his four wildcard picks.

The Great Dane will announce his four wildcard picks on Wednesday 5th September at 2pm live on Sky Sports.

Those four wildcards will join Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen on Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

Of the eight automatic qualifiers, five of them are rookies so Europe may well take six rookies for the second Ryder Cup in a row.

Due to the number of rookies in Europe’s first eight (USA’s first eight has just one first-timer and if Woods and Mickelson are picked, USA will have a maximum of three rookies), Bjorn will surely be looking to add experience to his side.

Here are the contenders for the four wildcard picks…

Ian Poulter

Poults is a Ryder Cup hero and, quite frankly, a dead-cert for a pick. He missed out on the 2016 match through injury but has shown superb form since then, rising back up to world number 26 this year from 199th in April 2017.

Paul Casey

Casey re-joined the European Tour for 2018 in a bid to make his first Ryder Cup appearance in 10 years. The current world number 16 is one of the world’s best ball strikers and carries plenty of experience so will be an asset at Le Golf National. He has played in three Ryder Cups and has had 11 top-20s worldwide this year including a win and a runner-up.

Henrik Stenson

The Swede has played in four Ryder Cups and would be one of the most experienced players on the side if he gets a wildcard pick. Stenson, of course, won the 2016 Open and has 20 professional victories. He has struggled with an elbow injury this year but was T5 at The Masters and T6 at the US Open. Like Casey, he is one of the world’s finest ball strikers so will suit Le Golf National.

Matt Wallace (rookie)

The Englishman has thrown a spanner into the works with his incredible Made in Denmark victory where he birdied seven of the last eight holes. Wallace has won four times on the European Tour, three of those this year, and has shown some great spirit, grit and bottle throughout the season.