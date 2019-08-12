Catriona Matthew's team is finalised after the four wildcards were announced

European Solheim Cup Team 2019 Finalised

Europe look to regain the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles this year after losing the last two editions.

Catriona Matthew captains the side and her team is finalised, with four wildcards joining the eight automatic qualifiers.

The eight automatic qualifiers via the LET Solheim Cup points list are: Carlota Ciganda, Anne van Dam, Caroline Hedwall, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist.

Matthew then named her four wildcards as: Suzann Pettersen, Bronte Law, Celine Boutier and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Pettersen has played just twice since November 2017 after coming back from having a baby.

The Norwegian has played in eight Solheim Cups.

There was no place for Mel Reid who will act as a vice captain.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda is the highest-ranked player on the team currently.

There are four Englishwoman on the side, and three rookies in Anne van Dam, Bronte Law and Celine Boutier.

USA captain Juli Inkster’s side will be finalised after the CP Women’s Open on the 25th August when she selects her two wildcards to add to the 10 automatic qualifiers.

The match takes place over Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary course.

