Take a look at the full European Tour schedule for the 2021 season here.

European Tour Announces Global 2021 Schedule

The European Tour today announced its 2021 schedule which will feature a minimum of 42 tournaments in 24 countries, as golf’s global Tour resumes a full international programme.

The 2021 schedule will run from January to November and features 18 returning tournaments that were either postponed or cancelled in 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In terms of the Rolex Series, it will be headlined by four top-level events that will have increases in prize fund, elevated Race to Dubai points and enriched coverage.

These first three Rolex Series events are – the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (January 21-24), the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (July 8-11) and the BMW PGA Championship (September 9-12), all three of which will now have a prize fund of $8 million which is an increase of $1 million. There will also be 8,000 Race to Dubai points available.

The prize fund for the fourth and final Rolex Series event of the season – the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai – also increases by $1 million to $9 million.

The European Tour season-ending finale will also continue to feature the largest winner’s cheque in the world of golf – $3 million – with, additionally, 12,000 Race to Dubai points available, some 2,000 points above those on offer at the four Major Championships.

Some other key points to mention about the new schedule:

Prize funds for all four UK Swing events in July / August will be increased

The second event of the UK Swing (July 29-Aug 1) – whose details will be announced early next year – will be co-sanctioned with the LET/LPGA

The UK Swing will have a Bonus Pool for the players in addition to a charity element

Prize funds for the new tournaments in Tenerife and Gran Canaria in April will each be €1.5million. The Portugal Masters, which follows these two events, will also increase to €1.5million

Prize fund for the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett will rise to €2million from €1.25million

Prize funds for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and the Italian Open will each rise to €3million, from €1.25million and €1million respectively

2021 European Tour Schedule

Jan 21st-24th: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi

Jan 28th-31st: Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates GC, Dubai

Feb 4th-7th: Saudi International Powered by SBIA, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Feb 25th-28th: WGC Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico

March 4th-7th: Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman

March 11th-14th: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Education City GC, Doha, Qatar

March 18th-21st: Magical Kenya Opena, Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya

March 24th-28th: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin CC, Austin, Texas, USA

April 8th-11th: The Masters, Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, USA

April 15th-18th: Tenerife Open, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife

April 22nd-25th: Gran Canaria Open, TBC

April 29th-May 2nd: Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura, Portugal

May 6th-9th: European Event Confirmed, TBC

May 12th-15th: Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett, The Belfry, England

May 20th-23rd: PGA Championship, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina, USA

May 27th-30th: Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA, Himmerland, Denmark

June 3rd-6th: Porsche European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

June 10th-13th: Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika, Valdo G&CC, Gothenburg, Sweden

June 17th-20th: U.S. Open, Torrey Pines GC, San Diego, USA

Golf Monthly Instruction

June 24th-27th: BMW International Open, Golf Club Munchen Eichenreid, Munich, Germany

July 1st-4th: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Mount Juliet Estate, Ireland

July 8th-11th: Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, Scotland

July 15th-18th: The Open Championship, Royal St George’s GC, England

July 22nd-25th: Wales Open, The Celtic Manor Resort, Wales

July 29th-August 1st: UK Event Confirmed, TBC

July 29th-August 1st: Olympic Men’s Golf Competition, Kasumigaseki CC, Japan

Aug 5th-8th: Hero Open, Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland

Aug 5th-8th: WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Tennessee, USA

Aug 12th-15th: English Open, TBC

Aug 19th-22nd: D+D Real Czech Masters: Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

Aug 26th-29th: Omega European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Switzerland

Sept 2nd-5th: Italian Open, Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

Sept 9th-12th: BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, England

Sept 16th-19th: KLM Open, Bernardus Golf, The Netherlands

Sept 24th-26th: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, USA

Sept 30th-Oct 3rd: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course St Andrews/Carnoustie/Kingsbarns, Scotland

Oct 7th-10th: Open de Espana, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Oct 14th-17th: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

Oct 21st-24th: Trophee Hassan II (TBC), Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

Oct 28-31st: Hero Indian Open, TBC

Oct 28-31st: WGC HSBC Champions, Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China

Nov 4th-7th: Volvo China Open, Genzon GC, Shenzhen, China

Nov 11th-14th: Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

Nov 18th-21st: DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.