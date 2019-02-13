The winner of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship will earn $3m in some big changes from the European Tour

European Tour Announces Largest Winner’s Cheque In History

The European Tour has put the winner’s cheques up in its final three events of the season including at the DP World Tour Championship which is now golf’s richest event.

The winner's cheques have increased for the Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship which will be…

Turkish Airlines Open – $2m – 2018 champion Justin Rose won $1.16m

Nedbank Golf Challenge – $2.5m – 2018 champion Lee Westwood won $1.25m

DP World Tour Championship – $3m – 2018 champion Danny Willett won $1.33m

The winner’s cheques at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship are now the richest in golf, after the Players Championship which offers $2.25m to the winner.

As well as the increased first prizes, the Race to Dubai bonuses have increased which sees the winner earn a $2m bonus, $750,000 more than Francesco Molinari won in 2018.

The three Finals Series events have also had reductions in field sizes, with 70 players in Turkey, 60 at the Nedbank and 50 in Dubai for the season finale.

Race to Dubai Finals Series points have also increased, with the Turkish Airlines Open offering 9,000 (up from 7,000), the Nedbank Golf Challenge offering 10,000 (from 7,500) and the DP World Tour Championship offering 12,00 (from 8,000).

European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said, “The changes we have announced today in terms of enhanced winner’s cheques, Race to Dubai points and Bonus Pool dividend are designed to increase the excitement around the end of the season for our fans, as well as encourage greater top player participation in our final three events.

“We have undertaken significant analysis recently and have found that, had these additional Race to Dubai points been available over the past five years; on average between five and 16 players would have come to our final event with a chance of winning the Race to Dubai, in addition to an average of 43 players having the chance to earn Bonus Pool money at the end of the season; both numbers considerably higher than was actually the case in those years.

“With the revised prize money breakdown and the extra Race to Dubai points in place for 2019, this provides a tremendous incentive for our players.”