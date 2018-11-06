Gian-Marco Petrozzi lost out on a playoff for an alternate spot in the European Tour Q-School Final Stage due to an unusual rule

European Tour Hopeful Falls Foul Of Unusual Golf Rule

European Tour hopeful Gian-Marco Petrozzi lost out on a potential place in Q-School Final Stage due to a rare rules infraction.

The Englishman received a two stroke penalty on his last hole which ultimately cost him the chance of a playoff for an alternate spot.

He was playing his final hole and had to hit a shot over a bunker and walked through the bunker to pace his yardage and then raked his footprints in the sand.

That ultimately cost him two strokes for improving his line of of play, something covered in Rule 13-2.

Petrozzi shot a final round 65, including five birdies in his last six holes, to finish at six under. His score was then cut back to four under.

His round also featured an ace on the 17th hole, which was his 8th of the day.