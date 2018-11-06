Gian-Marco Petrozzi lost out on a playoff for an alternate spot in the European Tour Q-School Final Stage due to an unusual rule
European Tour Hopeful Falls Foul Of Unusual Golf Rule
European Tour hopeful Gian-Marco Petrozzi lost out on a potential place in Q-School Final Stage due to a rare rules infraction.
The Englishman received a two stroke penalty on his last hole which ultimately cost him the chance of a playoff for an alternate spot.
He was playing his final hole and had to hit a shot over a bunker and walked through the bunker to pace his yardage and then raked his footprints in the sand.
That ultimately cost him two strokes for improving his line of of play, something covered in Rule 13-2.
Petrozzi shot a final round 65, including five birdies in his last six holes, to finish at six under. His score was then cut back to four under.
His round also featured an ace on the 17th hole, which was his 8th of the day.
Petrozzi was playing in one of the four Q School Stage 2 tournaments and his venue was Las Colinas G&CC in Spain.
The 95 qualifiers from the four Stage 2 venues plus 61 further exempt players will compete in the Q School Final Stage at Lumine GC in Spain from 10-15th November.
Petrozzi wrote on Twitter: “Tough lesson learned today in the last round of Q School stage 2.
“After making a hole in one and finishing with 5 birdies in the last 6 to shoot 65 and make a play off for an alternate spot I signed my card then 20 minutes later found I was given a 2 shot penalty on the last hole for pacing out a yardage walking through a bunker then raking the footprints before walking back and hitting my shot over the bunker and onto the green.
“I wasn’t aware that I was making this mistake but it is classed as ‘improving line of play’.
Rule 13-2 states that in Petrozzi’s situation –
A player must not improve or allow to be improved…
…his line of play or a reasonable extension of that line beyond the hole by…
- pressing a club on the ground,
- moving, bending or breaking anything growing or fixed (including immovable obstructions and objects defining out of bounds),
- creating or eliminating irregularities of surface,
- removing or pressing down sand, loose soil, replaced divots or other cut turf placed in position, or
- removing dew, frost or water.
‘The “line of play” is the direction that the player wishes his ball to take after a stroke, plus a reasonable distance on either side of the intended direction. The line of play extends vertically upwards from the ground, but does not extend beyond the hole.’
All the details on Rule 13-2 from the R&A here
