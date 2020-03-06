The event was scheduled for next week but will now not go ahead due to the coronavirus

European Tour Postpones Kenya Open Due To Coronavirus

The European Tour has been forced to postpone next week’s Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi due to the coronavirus.

This is yet more disruption to the European Tour season, after the Hong Kong Open was lost due to safety reasons and both the Volvo China Open and Maybank Championship were postponed, also due to coronavirus.

“Due to the threat posed by the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Government of Kenya has this morning advised of their decision to postpone all meetings and conferences in the country of an international nature, a suspension which will be reviewed in a month’s time,” the European Tour said in a statement.

European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said that there is a possibility that the event will take place later in the season, although he didn’t seem too optimistic.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour said: “We understand and totally respect the decision made by the Government of Kenya in these difficult times.

“We are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament at some point later in the season, but that remains simply a possibility right now – we have no definitive plans at this stage.

“I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Kenyan Government for their unwavering support, alongside Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Peter Kanyago and Tournament Director Patrick Obath for their strenuous efforts and commitment. We look forward to returning to Kenya in due course.”

The tournament was won by Italian Guido Migliozzi last year, which was its first year on the European Tour schedule.

The coronavirus has affected a number of tours around the world, with the MENA (Middle East North Africa) Tour yesterday announcing that it was postponing the rest of its season until later in the year.

The LPGA Tour has had to cancel events along with postponements on the PGA Tour-Series China.

The PGA Tour released a statement last week saying that it is monitoring the coronavirus but there are no planned schedule changes as of yet.

