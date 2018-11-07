156 players will battle it out over six rounds across both courses at Lumine Golf Club in Spain

European Tour Q-School Final Stage Preview

156 European Tour hopefuls will battle it out across Lumine Mediterránea Beach & Golf Community in Spain for a chance to earn playing rights for the 2019 season.

Players from over 30 countries will descend on the Costa Daurada coastline for the Final Stage of European Tour Qualifying School, having earned their places via satellite tours, Second Qualifying Stage or having narrowly missed out on retaining their playing rights during the 2018 European Tour season.

The competitors will battle it out over 72 holes, before the field is reduced to 70 players for an additional two rounds.

Following the gruelling six rounds, the leading 25 and ties will earn a spot on the European Tour for next year.

Amongst the field this year are notable names including multiple European Tour title winners Matteo Manassero, Simon Dyson, Marcel Siem, Marc Warren, and 2008 Ryder Cup star Oliver Wilson.

Names to also watch out for are second stage winners Deyen Lawson, Josh Geary, Braeunig Christia and Joseph Dean.

Emilio Cuartero Blanco, whose home club is Lumine, may be another to look out for after a magnificent -7 in the final round to take second place in second stage.

Play gets underway on Saturday 10th November and concludes on Wednesday 15th.

Last year’s winner was England’s Sam Horsfield who shot 27 under par for the six rounds. Horsfield is currently 49th in the Race to Dubai and has booked his spot at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Another notable coming through Q-School last year was Andrea Pavan who won the Czech Masters.

The 156 hopefuls will tee it up over both of Lumine’s layouts – the 6,900 yard Greg Norman-designed Lakes course and the more tree-lined and undulating Hills course.

Water features on 13 holes on the Lakes course, including the 524-yard par-5 18th that will inevitably see acts of heroism and heartbreak as the week plays out.

The Hills’ 18th hole also offers an equalling exciting climax, with the water and bunkers guarding a driveable green.

There will surely be a range of scores on both holes from eagles to double bogeys.