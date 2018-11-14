A whole host of well-known faces missed out on securing their Tour card.

European Tour Q-School: Who Missed Out?

Held at Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona, Spain, 2018 European Tour Final Qualifying has revealed some big shocks as several well-known faces missed the four round cut of six-under.

The biggest of which is Italian Matteo Manassero.

Posting a score of one-over, the four-time European Tour winner who won the BMW PGA Championship in 2013, was never really close to securing his card.

His fall from grace has come as a shock to many in the world of golf.

After becoming the youngest European Tour winner ever at the 2010 Castello Masters Costa Azahar, in which he won by four strokes at the age of 17 years and 188 days, Manassero then won three more times over the next three years and burst into the world’s top 25.

But since 2013, Manassero has dropped to 560th in the rankings and has had double digit cut totals in four of the past five years.

What comes next for the Italian is up for debate but in all likelihood he will probably have to rely on invites to events, play in lots of smaller events, or go to the Challenge Tour and look to get into the top-15 there to secure his card.

But by no means is Manassero the only individual to miss out.

Former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson missed out after posting scores of 71-68-75-70.

In 2018 the Englishman played a full schedule on the Challenge Tour and despite winning twice, finished 17th in the standings, missing out on his full Tour card by two spots.

Unlike Manassero though, Wilson seems to be trending in the right direction; he was ranked 2017th in the world in July before the Porsche European Open!

Some other big names to miss out include; Simon Dyson, Richard Bland, Richard Finch, Richard Green, John Catlin, Callum Shinkwin.

Round five takes place today whilst the final round is tomorrow, Thursday 15th November.

The top 25 and ties will earn a spot on the European Tour for next year.