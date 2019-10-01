Keith Pelley announced the Tour's re-brand today with the slogan 'Driving Golf Further'

European Tour Re-Brands With New Logo, Slogan, Website And App

The European Tour has re-branded with a new-look logo, a new slogan plus an updated website and app.

The new slogan ‘Driving Golf Further’ is coupled with the new ‘T’ logo.

The logo is more “modern” and “commercially friendly” according to Chief Executive Keith Pelley who says it is “more instantly recognisable and more flexible, giving us the ability to create greater brand identity.”

Pelley penned a letter on the new European Tour website announcing “an exciting new chapter in the history and the modern evolution of the European Tour.”

It is the Tour’s first re-brand in over a decade.

The Content Committee got back together to discuss the re-brand in this new promotional video –

The European Tour says it is underpinned by “our three pillars of being innovative, inclusive and global.”

The re-brand “reflects where we are now,” Pelley said, also writing that the organisation is much more than one that just simply stages golf tournaments, which he is hoping to get across with the re-brand.

Pelley took over as European Tour Chief Executive in 2015 and since then their social media has grown significantly with viral videos and series’ featuring players such as ‘Chase the Ace’ and the ‘Content Committee’.

The Canadian has also overseen some impressive innovations like GolfSixes, the Hero Challenge, Shot Clock Masters and other events not seen before in pro golf.

