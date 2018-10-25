Here's what we know about the upcoming European Tour season ahead of its announcement

European Tour Schedule 2019: What We Know So Far

The European Tour’s 2019 schedule is set to be released very soon and we know of a few changes ahead of its announcement.

There are two huge changes to the schedule, which sees the USPGA Championship move to May and the BMW PGA Championship move to September.

While the British Masters isn’t currently on the schedule according to reports, there are rumours that it will be returning.

Another change is the new event in Saudia Arabia which will take place from January 31st to February 3rd at the Royal Greens Country Club in King Abullah Economic City (KAEC).

The Vic Open in Australia will take place the very next week which sees the men’s and women’s European Tours compete together for the first ever time.

That will be followed by the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

Another change sees the Made in Denmark return to Himmerland Resort, featuring the special par-3 16th, which moves to the BMW PGA Championship’s usual May spot from its August date.

The Sunshine Tour recently announced that from next season the Joburg Open will be merged into the South African Open and will take place in December. It will include 240 players from the European, Sunshine and Asian Tours.

The 2018 season concludes in late November at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, before the new 2019 season gets underway the very next week in Hong Kong.

European Tour schedule 2019 – What we know so far:

Nov 22nd -25th: First event of 2019 season – UBS Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong GC, Fanling, Hong Kong

Nov 22nd-25th: World Cup of Golf, Metropolitan GC, Melbourne, Australia

Nov 29th-Dec 2nd: Australian PGA Championship, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Nov 29th-Dec 2nd: Mauritius Open, Heritage GC, Mauritius

Dec 6th-9th: South African Open, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

Dec 13th-16th:

Jan 3rd-6th:

Jan 10th-13th:

Jan 17th-20th: Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi

Jan 24th-27th: Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates GC, Dubai

Jan 31st-Feb: 3rd: Saudi Arabia, Royal Greens G&CC

Feb 7th-10th: Vic Open, 13th Beach Links, Barwon Heads, Victoria Australia

Feb 14th-17th:

Feb 21st-24th:

Feb 28th-Mar 3rd:

Mar 7th-10th:

Mar 14th-17th:

Mar 21st-24th:

Mar 28th-31st:

Apr 4th-7th:

Apr 11th-14th: The Masters, Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, USA

Apr 18th-21st:

Apr 25th-28th:

May 2nd-5th:

May 9th-12th:

May 16th-19th: USPGA Championship, Bethpage State Park, Long Island, New York, USA

May 23rd-26th: Made in Denmark, Himmerland Resort & Spa, Farso, Denmark

May 30th-Jun 2nd:

Jun 6th-9th:

Jun 13th-16th: US Open, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterrey Peninsula, California, USA

Jun 20th-23th:

Jun 27th-30th:

Jul 4th-7th:

Jul 11th-14th:

Jul 18th-21st: The Open, Royal Portrush, Portrush, Northern Ireland

Jul 25th-28th:

Aug 1st-4th:

Aug 8th-11th:

Aug 15th-18th:

Aug 22nd-25th:

Aug 29th-Sep 1st:

Sep 5th-8th:

Sep 12th-15th:

Sep 19th-22nd:

Sep 26th-29th:

Oct 3rd-6th:

Oct 10th-13th:

Oct 17th-20th:

Oct 24th-27th:

Oct 31st-Nov 3rd:

Nov 7th-10th:

Golf Monthly Instruction

Nov 14th-17th:

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels