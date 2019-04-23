Danish star Lucas Bjerregaard has been granted temporary membership for the rest of the 2019 PGA Tour season.
European Tour Star Granted Special PGA Tour Membership
Danish 27-year-old Lucas Bjerregaard, who currently plies his trade on the European Tour, has been granted special temporary membership onto the PGA Tour.
On Monday, the PGA Tour announced that the Dane has accepted their offer of special temporary membership which will be for the rest of the 2019 season.
Currently, he is the only Danish golfer to have PGA Tour membership and is the second to earn temporary membership this season after Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Bjerregaard will still be ineligible for the FedEx Cup Playoffs unless he wins a PGA Tour event, but he has plenty of opportunities to achieve that goal as he can accept unlimited sponsors exemptions for the remainder of the season.
This is welcome news to him because in the past he has talked about wanting to play in the United States more often.
After losing to Francesco Molinari during their third-place playoff match at the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay, Bjerregaard said; “Yeah, it’s obviously a goal of mine.
“I would love to play over here a bit more. I’ve really enjoyed these last few weeks. So, yeah, it would be nice to have the option to play over here a bit more at least. Hopefully I can play well the next few weeks and get that done.”
His last win came at the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where he won by one-stroke over Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, and he has shown some good form this year which suggests a win could be on the horizon.
He played in his very first Masters in 2019 and came tied 21st and also played some brilliant golf during the Matchplay to come fourth.
During the week he beat Justin Thomas, Matt Wallace, Henrik Stenson, and Tiger Woods before succumbing to Matt Kuchar by one hole during the semi-final.
Clearly then, he can play on the biggest of stages and will be looking to get into the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a win this season.
Clearly then, he can play on the biggest of stages and will be looking to get into the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a win this season.