European Tour Star Granted Special PGA Tour Membership

Danish 27-year-old Lucas Bjerregaard, who currently plies his trade on the European Tour, has been granted special temporary membership onto the PGA Tour.

On Monday, the PGA Tour announced that the Dane has accepted their offer of special temporary membership which will be for the rest of the 2019 season.

Currently, he is the only Danish golfer to have PGA Tour membership and is the second to earn temporary membership this season after Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Bjerregaard will still be ineligible for the FedEx Cup Playoffs unless he wins a PGA Tour event, but he has plenty of opportunities to achieve that goal as he can accept unlimited sponsors exemptions for the remainder of the season.

This is welcome news to him because in the past he has talked about wanting to play in the United States more often.

After losing to Francesco Molinari during their third-place playoff match at the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay, Bjerregaard said; “Yeah, it’s obviously a goal of mine.

“I would love to play over here a bit more. I’ve really enjoyed these last few weeks. So, yeah, it would be nice to have the option to play over here a bit more at least. Hopefully I can play well the next few weeks and get that done.”