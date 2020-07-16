Make sure you know when and where the upcoming UK swing golf tournaments take place with this schedule guide.

European Tour UK Swing Schedule

Thanks to the Coronavirus, as many as 30 tournaments were cancelled or postponed on the European Tour which saw chief executive Keith Pelley look at alternative ways of staging golf tournaments.

Eventually the idea of a ‘UK swing’ of golf tournaments was created and you can check out the full six-week schedule below.

The behind-closed-doors schedule will start with the Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood at Close House in Newcastle. This will take place from the 22rd of July to the 25th.

This will be followed by the Hero Open at the Marriott Forest of Arden and then the English Championship at Marriott Hanbury Manor.

From there the Tour will then stage two tournaments, the Celtic Classic and Wales Open, at Celtic Manor, the Welsh course that hosted the thrilling 2010 Ryder Cup.

The series of tournaments will conclude with the UK Championship at The Belfry, another venue that has played a key role in the history of the Ryder Cup.

Importantly there will also be 10 U.S. Open spots up for grabs during the UK swing. After qualification was cancelled, it was announced the top 10 on the mini order of merit after the fifth event, the Wales Open, who haven’t already made it into the US Open will qualify into Winged Foot.

Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood, Close House – 22-25 July

Hero Open, Marriott Forest of Arden – 30 July – 2 August

English Championship, Marriott Hanbury Manor – 6-9 August

Celtic Classic, Celtic Manor – 13-16 August

Wales Open, Celtic Manor – 20-23 August

UK Championship, The Belfry – 37-30 August

