A number of Europeans tweeted their support for the R&A, USGA and the new Rules

Europeans Defend New Rules Of Golf

The new Rules of Golf haven’t gotten off to the best of starts this year with controversial penalties on Tour and high profile players publicly slating them.

We’ve seen penalties for the new caddie alignment Rule with Haotong Li, Denny McCarthy and most recently Adam Schenk, as well as a penalty for Rickie Fowler dropping from shoulder height instead of knee height.

Justin Thomas has called the new Rules “terrible”, Bryson DeChambeau called the knee height drop “slightly absurd”, Rickie Fowler says that he believes the knee height dropping Rule will be changed, and Adam Scott said that golf had become a “laughing stock”.

Related: 10 golf controversies of 2019

However, we have now seen some positive thoughts on the new Rules from some high-profile Europeans, with Thomas Bjorn, Padraig Harrington, David Howell and Matt Fitzpatrick all coming to their defence.

2018 European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn wrote on Twitter, “Interesting that @ RandA and @ USGA are coming in for so much criticism from players and caddies. Players from all over the world was asked their opinions about which rules should change, so was the tour refs and officials. I for one think they listened!!”

David Howell replied about the caddie alignment Rule, saying that, “It’s a great rule change, the principle is correct, aim yourself with no help, I personally think that the rule should say simply just that. any player caddy combo that tries to break this rule by stealth would be cheating, end of career, reputation trashed. Problem solved?”

Matt Fitzpatrick also stuck up for golf’s governing bodies, saying that he finds it “ridiculous” that the USGA and R&A “are getting so much abuse about these new rules.”

“I find it ridiculous that the USGA and R&A are getting so much abuse about these new rules,” he tweeted.

“The rule is there to help. The problem is the rules officials themselves giving out the penalty. It is their job to be fair and realise players are not being lined up not the organisations.”

2020 Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington was another to tweet in defence of the USGA and R&A.

“In defence of @ usga / @ RandA. The rule on aligning up a player is a modification of an old rule, a caddie can’t stand directly behind a player as he’s hitting.This amendment being one of around 20 changes has come about with extensive input from our tournament referees and players.”

What are you thoughts on the new Rules of golf? Let us know your thoughts on our social media channels