A number of Europeans will be making their Masters debuts this year including Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace and Lucas Bjerregaard

Europeans Receive Masters Invitations

The build up to the season’s first Major has started and the tradition of players receiving Masters invites has begun.

Perhaps the holy grail when it comes to letters, the Masters invite is instantly recognisable and evidence that players have truly earned the right to go to Augusta.

British Masters champion Eddie Pepperell received his after arriving back at the airport today.

His brother Joe posted a video of him opening it upon his arrival back in the UK, titled ‘That moment when you realise you have achieved one of your lifelong dreams’.

Pepperell is currently 35th in the world after reaching a career-high of 33rd last year. He won his first two European Tour titles in 2018 at the Qatar Masters and British Masters.

He’ll be making his Masters debut this year.

A number of other Europeans have posted their invites on social media this week, including Danes Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Olesen will make his third Masters appearance whilst Bjerregaard will be making his debut.

Five-time European Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen made his Ryder Cup debut last year, beating Jordan Spieth 5&4 in the singles, and had his best ever Major finish at Augusta in 2013 where he was T6th.

Four-time European Tour winner Matt Wallace will be making his Masters debut this year and he is another to have received his invite.

The Englishman is currently 44th in the world after an incredible 2018 which saw him win three times and narrowly miss out on a Ryder Cup spot.