Fanny Sunesson To Caddie For Adam Scott At Carnoustie

She may have retired in 2012 but Fanny Sunesson is back this week at The Open at Carnoustie on the bag of 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott.

That is according to the Australian Associated Press who have received confirmation from Nick Faldo’s manager.

The Swede is known for her time with Faldo in the 90s where the pair won four majors together. She became the first female to win a men’s major as a caddie.

She had most recently been caddying for her compatriot Henrik Stenson before calling it a day in 2012 due to injury.

Sunesson has turned her hand to coaching the swing and mental game after retiring as a caddie.

She is credited with helping Martin Kaymer reach the world number one spot in 2011.

Adam Scott, who has recently split with caddie Dave Clark, may well benefit from Sunesson’s knowledge of the mental game.

The Aussie is still one of the game’s best ball strikers, ranking 3rd on the PGA Tour in Greens in Regulation as well as well as 7th in SG: Tee to green.

However, it is on the greens where he is struggling and currently lies a lowly 192nd in the PGA Tour’s SG: Putting statistics.