The PGA Tour heads back to Torrey Pines this week - who will win?
Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips 2020
A week on from the Stadium Course at PGA West, the PGA Tour heads to a familiar host at Torrey Pines this week.
The GM Tipster is away this week on paternity leave so congratulations to Tom and family – I’ll be stepping in and searching for some good value.
Last week money was made in Abu Dhabi thanks to Louis Oosthuizen but Tony Finau just missed out on a good finish at The American Express – check out the Tipster’s profit so far at our golf betting tips homepage.
Defending champion Justin Rose is fourth-favourite in a strong field at Torrey Pines at 16/1.
Rory McIlroy kicks off his 2020 calendar year as the favourite with the shortest odds of 6/1.
Jon Rahm follows him and Tiger Woods also makes his first appearance of the year with odds of 10/1
Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets
Tiger Woods – 4 point each way at 10/1 with Sportnation.bet – Its an obvious statement to make that Tiger loves Torrey Pines and usually plays well there so we think a cheeky punt here could be worth it.
Brandt Snedeker – 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American hasn’t missed a cut since last years Open Championship and has an imperious record at the tournament, winning twice and having a couple of runners-up finishes.
Francesco Molinari – 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – It seems crazy that you can get a player of Molinari’s class at 60/1. Admittedly he missed the cut last week but at Torrey Pines you need to hit it far and straight, something Molinari does very well indeed.
Seung Yul-Noh – 1 point each way at 400/1 with Sportnation.bet – This is a real outside shot considering he got back from compulsory military service in September 2019. But he has had a couple of nice results at Torrey, including a top-10. Who knows, he could stun the golfing world come Sunday.
