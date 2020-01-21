The PGA Tour heads back to Torrey Pines this week - who will win?

Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

A week on from the Stadium Course at PGA West, the PGA Tour heads to a familiar host at Torrey Pines this week.

The GM Tipster is away this week on paternity leave so congratulations to Tom and family – I’ll be stepping in and searching for some good value.

Last week money was made in Abu Dhabi thanks to Louis Oosthuizen but Tony Finau just missed out on a good finish at The American Express – check out the Tipster’s profit so far at our golf betting tips homepage.

Defending champion Justin Rose is fourth-favourite in a strong field at Torrey Pines at 16/1.

Rory McIlroy kicks off his 2020 calendar year as the favourite with the shortest odds of 6/1.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

Jon Rahm follows him and Tiger Woods also makes his first appearance of the year with odds of 10/1

Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Tiger Woods – 4 point each way at 10/1 with Sportnation.bet – Its an obvious statement to make that Tiger loves Torrey Pines and usually plays well there so we think a cheeky punt here could be worth it.

Brandt Snedeker – 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American hasn’t missed a cut since last years Open Championship and has an imperious record at the tournament, winning twice and having a couple of runners-up finishes.

Francesco Molinari – 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – It seems crazy that you can get a player of Molinari’s class at 60/1. Admittedly he missed the cut last week but at Torrey Pines you need to hit it far and straight, something Molinari does very well indeed.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Seung Yul-Noh – 1 point each way at 400/1 with Sportnation.bet – This is a real outside shot considering he got back from compulsory military service in September 2019. But he has had a couple of nice results at Torrey, including a top-10. Who knows, he could stun the golfing world come Sunday.

18+. Terms and Conditions Apply. Please Bet Responsibly.