The PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines - who will win?

Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

The PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines in California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open.

It’s always a huge field and this week is no different with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka headlining.

So, who are we backing? Find out below…

Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips 2021:

Sungjae Im 4 points each way at 30/1 with Bet365

The Korean is one of golf’s brightest talents and is in a great run of form. He was 36-hole leader last week and has four top-14s in his last six starts including that T2 at Augusta and a T5 at the Tournament of Champions. He is currently at a career-high 17th in the world, evidence of his superb form. BET NOW