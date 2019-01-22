Expand Tour Gear Round Up: 2019 January Transfer Window

Tony Finau – 3 points each way at 18/1 from SportNation.bet A regular feature in most top-10s, Tony Finau is in good form producing two top-10s in his last four starts on the PGA Tour and last year he showed he can clearly perform at Torrey Pines producing a 65 in the first round in 2018. Indeed had it not been for two rounds of 73 over the weekend, he might have been part of the playoff between Day, Noren and Ryan Palmer.

Marc Leishman – 3 points each way at 20/1 from SportNation.bet The Australian is one of the hottest golfers in the world right now. In his last five starts he has had a win, as well as a 2nd, 3rd and 4th place finish. Oh and he had a top-10 in this event last year so the Australian is sure to contend once again.

Cameron Champ – 2 points each way at 39/1 from SportNation.bet Torrey Pines is a course on the longer side which plays right into the hands of Champ. He has also had recent success winning the Sanderson Farm Championship so do not be surprised if he is contending at the business end of the tournament.

Alex Noren – 2 points each way at 45/1 from SportNation.bet A serial winner in Europe, Noren is still seeking his first win Stateside. He narrowly lost the playoff to Day last year and will no doubt be looking to go one step further in 2019.

