The PGA Tour remains in California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Jason Day defends and Tiger Woods starts.

Farmers Insurance Open Preview, TV Times

Tiger Woods joins a strong field at Torrey Pines to contest the Farmers Insurance Open. Jason Day is defending champion and Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are on the start list.

There’s a great line up for this event. Other stars in the field include Masters champion Patrick Reed, World Number 1 Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler.

This tournament began life as the San Diego Open way back in 1927 and from 1996 to 2009, it was known as the Buick Invitational. In that guise it was won six times by Tiger Woods. Since 2010, Farmers Insurance has been the title sponsor and Tiger won again here in 2013. Woods also won the U.S. Open over the South Course at Torrey Pines, playing on a broken leg in 2008.

In last year’s event Jason Day came through a Monday playoff against Alex Noren. It took six extra holes to decide the outcome of the tournament.

The event is contested over the two courses at Torrey Pines – North and South. The pros will play one round on each on Thursday and Friday before those who make the cut go on to play the last two rounds over the South Course. Revamped for the 2002 Buick Invitational, the South Course at Torrey Pines was the venue for the 2008 U.S. Open. It is scheduled to welcome the U.S. Open again in 2021.

The weather looks like behaving with little wind and pleasant temperatures.

Venue: Torrey Pines GC (south), San Diego, California

Date: Jan 24-27

Course stats: South – par 72, 7,698 yards; North – par 72, 7,258 yards

Purse: $7,100,000

Defending champion: Jason Day (-10)

How to watch the Farmers Insurance Open

TV Coverage:

Thursday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Friday 25 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Saturday 26 – Sky Sports Golf from 7pm

Sunday 27 Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Players to watch:

Marc Leishman – The Australian is on a great run of form. He’ been second, tied fourth and tied third in his last three starts. He’s twice been tied second at Torrey Pines.

Jon Rahm – He won this event in 2017 and is on good current form – four top-10s in his last four starts, including a win.

Alex Noren – Missed out to Jason Day in a playoff for this event last year. He’ll look to go one better this time out.

Key hole: 12th (South.) A monster par 4 of 504 yards, bunkers wait left and right for both drive and approach shot. If the wind blows hard against, some players will struggle to reach the putting surface in two shots.