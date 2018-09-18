Next year's FedEx Cup leader will begin the Tour Championship at 10 under par and the winner will receive $15m

FedEx Cup Gets Huge Overhaul For 2019

The FedEx Cup has undergone huge changes for 2019 that has seen golf’s most lucrative trophy become even more lucrative – next year’s FedEx Cup champion will pick up a staggering $15m.

That is part of an increased FedEx Cup bonus pool that has risen $25m up to a total of $60m.

Related: Tour Championship Preview & TV Times

From next year, there will be just three FedEx Cup Playoff events – The Northern Trust, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

The Northern Trust will feature the top 125 in the rankings then the BMW Championship will have 70 and the Tour Championship will have 30.

They’ll be done by August and that is crucial for the Tour because it means that the season will be finished before the NFL begins.

Related: Tour Championship Betting Tips

The format remains largely the same until the Tour Championship which will be like no golf event ever seen.

That’s because the PGA Tour has introduced a new staggered system where the FedEx Cup leader will begin the tournament at 10 under par, 2nd place will start at -8, 3rd -7, 4th -6, 5th -5 all the way down to 30th who will begin at level par.

Here is how it will look…

1st: -10

2nd: -8

3rd: -7

4th: -6

5th: -5

6-10th: -4

11-15th: -3

16-20th: -2

21st-25th: -1

26-30th: E

The winner of the FedEx Cup will also win the Tour Championship and take home a $15m bonus for the FedEx Cup plus around $1.8m extra for the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour is by far golf’s richest Tour and it just got richer.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says the changes have been made to make it more simple to understand for the fans.

“As soon as the Tour Championship begins, any fan – no matter if they’ve followed the PGA Tour all season or are just tuning in for the final event – can immediately understand what’s going on and what’s at stake for every single player in the field,” he said.

“And, of course, players will know exactly where they stand at all times while in play, which will ratchet up the drama, consequence and volatility of the competition down the stretch.

“Compared to the current system, the beauty here is in the simplicity.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“Fans are very familiar with golf leaderboards in relation to par, so they will have a clear understanding of the impact every shot makes during the final run for the FedExCup – ultimately leading to a singular champion without conflicting storylines.”