Colin Montgomerie is comedy gold in this spoof Monty's Python filming

Filming Begins For Monty’s Pythons

The European Tour’s Content Committee got together last week in Abu Dhabi and filming has already begun in creating their golden idea – Monty’s Pythons.

The group of Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Bjorn and Lee Westwood gathered around the table to discuss ideas.

Related: New Podcast out now – Listen here

Monty’s Pythons appeared to be the one that made the cut after other suggestions such as a cat playing the piano, Glove Island and Long Drives with Anthony Wall – Ex European Tour pro Anthony Wall taking us around the world to see the longest driveways.

If you haven’t seen the original episode watch it below:

Well, it turns out that Colin Montgomerie is also a brilliant actor as he stars in the filming of Monty’s Pythons.

The 31-time European Tour champion and eight-time Order of Merit winner is the host in the show as he travels around the world, each week, showing off the biggest pythons.

However, in this filming preparation, he is actually holding a towel and is already a comedy genius.

Watch the brilliant video below: