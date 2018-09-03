First Eight Confirmed For European Ryder Cup Team

Thomas Bjorn now knows his first eight qualifiers ahead of Wednesday where he'll name his four wildcards

First Seven Confirmed For European Ryder Cup Team

The first eight players for Thomas Bjorn’s European Ryder Cup team have been confirmed, after the Made in Denmark where Thorbjorn Olesen was able to keep his final spot.

Heading into the final week Olesen, Eddie Pepperell and Matt Fitzpatrick could claim the 8th automatic position but the latter two needed to win.

Olesen’s T20th finish in Denmark was enough to seal his Ryder Cup debut under fellow Dane and good friend Thomas Bjorn.

Fitzpatrick finished in T7th whilst Pepperell ended T56th.

Open Champion Francesco Molinari qualifies for his third Ryder Cup in first place with Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren all making it through as well.

European Ryder Cup team – First eight qualifiers

Francesco Molinari

Justin Rose

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Alex Noren

Thorbjorn Olesen

Now that Team Europe’s first eight qualifiers are confirmed, Thomas Bjorn has the difficult decision to pick his four wildcards.

Ian Poulter seems a dead-cert for one of Bjorn’s four, whilst the likes of Matt Wallace, who won Made in Denmark so spectacularly, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters and Russell Knox will make up the other three.

Bjorn will name his four wildcard picks on Wednesday 5th September live on Sky Sports.