First Eight Confirmed For European Ryder Cup Team

Thomas Bjorn now knows his first eight qualifiers ahead of Wednesday where he'll name his four wildcards
First Seven Confirmed For European Ryder Cup Team
The first eight players for Thomas Bjorn’s European Ryder Cup team have been confirmed, after the Made in Denmark where Thorbjorn Olesen was able to keep his final spot.
Heading into the final week Olesen, Eddie Pepperell and Matt Fitzpatrick could claim the 8th automatic position but the latter two needed to win.
Olesen’s T20th finish in Denmark was enough to seal his Ryder Cup debut under fellow Dane and good friend Thomas Bjorn.
Fitzpatrick finished in T7th whilst Pepperell ended T56th.
Open Champion Francesco Molinari qualifies for his third Ryder Cup in first place with Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren all making it through as well.
European Ryder Cup team – First eight qualifiers
Francesco Molinari
Justin Rose
Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy
Tommy Fleetwood
Tyrrell Hatton
Alex Noren
Thorbjorn Olesen
Now that Team Europe’s first eight qualifiers are confirmed, Thomas Bjorn has the difficult decision to pick his four wildcards.
Ian Poulter seems a dead-cert for one of Bjorn’s four, whilst the likes of Matt Wallace, who won Made in Denmark so spectacularly, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters and Russell Knox will make up the other three.
Bjorn will name his four wildcard picks on Wednesday 5th September live on Sky Sports.
The first eight Americans are confirmed for the USA Ryder Cup team with Jim Furyk naming three wildcard picks on Tuesday after the Dell Technologies Championship concludes and then his final pick after the BMW Championship.
The Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday 28th September with the USA defending the trophy after winning 17-11 at Hazeltine two years ago.
