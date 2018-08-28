With one week remaining, there is just one automatic spot available on Thomas Bjorn's side

First Seven Confirmed For European Ryder Cup Team

The first seven players for Thomas Bjorn’s European Ryder Cup team have been confirmed, meaning that just one final automatic spot is available on the side with a week remaining.

Open Champion Francesco Molinari qualifies for his third Ryder Cup in first place with Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren all making it through.

European Ryder Cup team – First seven qualifiers

Francesco Molinari

Justin Rose

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Alex Noren

There are just three players who can grab the final spot with just one week to go, they are Thorbjorn Olesen, Matt Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell.

Thorbjorn Olesen plays in his home event this week at the Made in Denmark tournament and currently occupies the final spot whilst Fitzpatrick and Pepperell are also in the field.

The final qualifier will be confirmed on Sunday evening after Made in Denmark and then Thomas Bjorn will name his four wildcard picks on Wednesday 5th September live on Sky Sports.