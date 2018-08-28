With one week remaining, there is just one automatic spot available on Thomas Bjorn's side
First Seven Confirmed For European Ryder Cup Team
The first seven players for Thomas Bjorn’s European Ryder Cup team have been confirmed, meaning that just one final automatic spot is available on the side with a week remaining.
Open Champion Francesco Molinari qualifies for his third Ryder Cup in first place with Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren all making it through.
European Ryder Cup team – First seven qualifiers
Francesco Molinari
Justin Rose
Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy
Tommy Fleetwood
Tyrrell Hatton
Alex Noren
There are just three players who can grab the final spot with just one week to go, they are Thorbjorn Olesen, Matt Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell.
Thorbjorn Olesen plays in his home event this week at the Made in Denmark tournament and currently occupies the final spot whilst Fitzpatrick and Pepperell are also in the field.
The final qualifier will be confirmed on Sunday evening after Made in Denmark and then Thomas Bjorn will name his four wildcard picks on Wednesday 5th September live on Sky Sports.
The first eight Americans are confirmed for the USA Ryder Cup team with Jim Furyk naming three wildcard picks after this week’s Dell Technologies Championship and then his final pick after the BMW Championship.
The Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday 28th September with the USA defending the trophy after winning 17-11 at Hazeltine two years ago.
