The former World No.1 was introduced as Luke McDonald at the Honda Classic

First Tee Announcer Butchers Donald Introduction – “Luke McDonald”

Luke Donald was victim of a hilarious first tee announcement at the weekend during the Honda Classic.

The Englishman pointed out on Instagram that there was three errors in the first tee announcer’s call before he teed off.

The announcer first said welcome to the “2016” Honda Classic before quickly realising he had slipped up.

Donald pointed out that the announcer’s pronunciation of High Wycombe wasn’t the best but that may be slightly harsh having listened to it back.

The worst was yet to come though, as he then stated that Donald was the 2016 Honda Classic winner…only 10 years out!

That’s right, the Englishman won the tournament in 2006, not 2016.

Then came the best bit, as Donald was introduced as ‘Luke McDonald’. Watch the video below:

Golf Monthly Instruction

Donald wrote on Instagram, “Other than pronouncing my hometown wrong, getting the year I won The Honda incorrect & getting my name wrong, the announcer nailed it!!!”

Ian Poulter commented simply, “Hi Ronald” and “Brilliant.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: Paul Azinger criticised over ‘condescending’ European Tour comments

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram