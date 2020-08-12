The Englishman has sadly passed away aged 65 after a short illness

Former European Ryder Cup Player Gordon J Brand Dies

Gordon J Brand has passed away aged 65 after a short illness.

The Englishman, born in Cambridge, appeared for Team Europe at the 1983 Ryder Cup and won six times across the main European Tour and the European Senior Tour.

Brand won seven times on the European Tour-affiliated Safari Tour from 1981 to 1990, including three Ivory Coast Opens and two Nigeria Opens.

He made more than 450 appearances on the European Tour and almost 200 starts on the senior tour.

He was also second to Greg Norman at the 1986 Open at Turnberry, in the same year he finished in his career-best 5th on the European Tour Order of Merit.

His only victory on the main European Tour came at the 1989 Belgian Open, where he beat fellow Englishman Mark Davis by six strokes.

Brand briefly became a referee on the European Tour before turning 50 and heading to the Senior Tour where he found plenty of success.

His five victories on the senior tour came at Woburn, Slaley Hall and in Spain, Barbados and Abu Dhabi.

Keith Waters, the European Tour’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are all saddened to hear of Gordon’s passing. We shared the same coach when played together on Tour during the 1980s and I can honestly say not only was he a distinguished player, but he was also universally well-liked.

“Gordon had such a laid-back approach. I don’t think I ever saw him up uptight. He really was so friendly to everyone and he will be sorely missed by all of us who met him and knew him. Our thoughts are with his family.”

A number of tributes to Brand flooded in on social media:

