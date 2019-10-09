He says that playing a Ryder Cup in his home country couldn't be beaten

Francesco Molinari: ‘2022 Ryder Cup Would Be Summit Of My Career’

Francesco Molinari says that representing Europe in his home country of Italy in three years time at the Ryder Cup would be the summit of his career.

The Italian competes on home soil this week for the first time since his Open win at Carnoustie last year after the Italian Open moved to later in the schedule.

This week’s event is part of the Rolex Series with a strong field including Justin Rose, Paul Casey and Shane Lowry.

Molinari, who went 5/5 at Le Golf National last year, was asked about the 2022 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone GC in Rome and he can’t wait.

“I can’t say I’m nervous about it, but it’s going to be absolutely mental, The Ryder Cup here,” he said.

“Obviously the passion of the crowds in Italy is always special, but I think in Rome is even more, and yeah, The Ryder Cup itself is something unique.

“So I can’t wait.

“Hopefully I’ll be on the playing team. It would be probably, you know, the summit of my career, whatever I’ve done and whatever I do from now on, I think to play a Ryder Cup in your home country, you can’t really beat that.”

Images of the Marco Simone GC were released this week by the European Tour, with graphics showing what the holes will look like with the grandstands.

It will be the first Ryder Cup to be held in Italy and it should come at a good time for Molinari who will still only be 39 by the time it comes around.

At last year’s Ryder Cup, he became the first European in history to win all five matches.

He and Tommy Fleetwood went 4/4 in the fourball and foursomes and he then beat Phil Mickelson in the singles for the winning point.

