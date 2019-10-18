The 2018 Open champion announced that he is splitting with his bagman Pello Iguaran and hiring Rose's former caddie Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher

Francesco Molinari To Team Up With Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher Next Year

Francesco Molinari has split with his long-time caddie Pello Iguaran and announced that he will be hiring Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher in 2020.

The Italian won his maiden Major at the 2018 Open with Pello and the pair had been together for four years.

He’ll have Jason Hempleman on the bag until the end of the year before partnering up with Justin Rose’s former bagman Fooch.

Hempleman was Molinari’s caddie from 2011-2014 and has also caddied for Colin Montgomerie, David Howell and Richard Sterne.

Rose and Fooch announced their amicable split in May after Fulcher needed more time off following heart surgery.

They had been together for over 10 years through Rose’s US Open and Olympic Gold wins plus many more tournament victories.

At the time, Rose said that he had “no doubts that we will stride up a 72nd hole late on a Sunday afternoon together in the future.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

That is now looking more unlikely with Fooch’s new partnership with Francesco Molinari.

Molinari released a statement to announce the split:

“It’s been nearly 4 seasons of incredible emotions and really productive work, but unfortunately relationships sometimes come to an end, even if it’s not what we wish for.

“Pello will always be a member of my team and more importantly my family.

“He’s one of the most hardworking, loyal, positive, reflective people I’ve come across during my career.

“We’ve had both good and tough times on the course, but most importantly we both grew together and as individuals during our time together.

Trending On Golf Monthly

“Best of luck for the future and thanks for an amazing run together.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram