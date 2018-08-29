Players will win six beers for fans on Thursday and Friday and 12 on the weekend if they drive the 12th green

Free Beer For Fans If Players Drive 12th Green At Made In Denmark

The Made in Denmark tournament has only been around since 2014 but has already become one of the best events on the European Tour.

Golf is seriously popular in Denmark and each year the fans come out in force to support the event.

Its place in the calendar also means that it has crucial implications for the European Ryder Cup side.

In 2016 Thomas Pieters won and earned a wildcard pick for the Ryder Cup whilst this week one of Thorbjorn Olesen, Matt Fitzpatrick or Eddie Pepperell will take the final automatic spot before Thomas Bjorn picks his four wildcards next Wednesday.

Fans this week may well be in with a treat in the form of some booze if golfers can drive the 12th green.

The par-4 12th measures 352 yards and does appear to be uphill with a bunker to carry but any drive that finds the green will mean spectators get treated to free Heineken.

If a player hits the green on Thursday and Friday they will win six free beers for the fans whilst that total will double on the weekend.

The player or his caddie will receive six or 12 rubber balls and throw them out to the fans sitting behind the 12th green, if they drive it that it, and the lucky fans will be able to cash their rubber balls in for beers on by the 13th tee.