Players will win six beers for fans on Thursday and Friday and 12 on the weekend if they drive the 12th green
Free Beer For Fans If Players Drive 12th Green At Made In Denmark
The Made in Denmark tournament has only been around since 2014 but has already become one of the best events on the European Tour.
Golf is seriously popular in Denmark and each year the fans come out in force to support the event.
Its place in the calendar also means that it has crucial implications for the European Ryder Cup side.
In 2016 Thomas Pieters won and earned a wildcard pick for the Ryder Cup whilst this week one of Thorbjorn Olesen, Matt Fitzpatrick or Eddie Pepperell will take the final automatic spot before Thomas Bjorn picks his four wildcards next Wednesday.
Fans this week may well be in with a treat in the form of some booze if golfers can drive the 12th green.
The par-4 12th measures 352 yards and does appear to be uphill with a bunker to carry but any drive that finds the green will mean spectators get treated to free Heineken.
If a player hits the green on Thursday and Friday they will win six free beers for the fans whilst that total will double on the weekend.
The player or his caddie will receive six or 12 rubber balls and throw them out to the fans sitting behind the 12th green, if they drive it that it, and the lucky fans will be able to cash their rubber balls in for beers on by the 13th tee.
Thorbjorn Olesen headlines and is favourite for the Made in Denmark tournament which takes place at Thomas Bjorn’s home course Silkeborg GC.
It features the bird bath that Bjorn used to chip golf balls into in his garden as a child.
Olesen will secure his spot in the Ryder Cup team with a top six finish whilst Matt Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell can only overtake him with victory.
