WATCH: “Stop Being Crazy!” – Funny Caddie-Player Exchange

Golfers love to go for the hero shot and Wu Ashun was desperate to take a risk during the Nedbank Golf Challenge but his caddie wasn’t having it.

The Chinese player was down the right of the final hole at the Gary Player Country Club during the second round and fancied his chances of going for the green.

However, he had to keep it low and carry water from around 200 yards and his caddie James Nelson was pleading with him not to go for it.

“No it’s not. Just please go back to the fairway,” Nelson said.

Other great lines from Nelson included:

“You make par, worst thing’s bogey and we’re still in contention to win.”

“You’ve got to go low yeah? And carry 190!”

“Even if you make bogey I don’t care. We’re still 2 under.”

“Stop being crazy! Just go back to the fairway!”

The crowd, and Wu Ashun himself, all began to laugh after the final statement.

In the end, the three-time European Tour winner chipped it out to the relief of his caddie and finished with a bogey, which we’re sure his caddie didn’t care about!

He played his final two rounds in level par and ended up in a tie for 16th place.

It was probably the correct choice from Wu to listen to his caddie.

Perhaps next time you’re in a tight spot fancying your chances to go for glory – chip out!