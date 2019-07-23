The 2010 US Open champion says that, apart from Phil Mickelson, his good friend Shane Lowry is the best chipper he has ever seen

G-Mac On Lowry: “Maybe The Best Chipper I’ve Ever Seen”

Shane Lowry won his maiden Major on home soil at Royal Portrush with a six stroke victory at the 148th Open Championship.

The Irishman may be from south of the border but the support he received from the Irish and Northern Irish crowds was incredible.

One man who is from north of the border and specifically the town of Portrush is Lowry’s close friend Graeme McDowell.

G-Mac finished in a tie for 57th place so was done early to watch the final groups and cheer on Shane Lowry.

“We’ve become very good friends,” he said of the Irishman who he has teamed up with at various different events including the World Cup of Golf.

“I’ve always respected his game so much because he’s very ballsy.

“He’s a phenomenal driver of the ball.

“He’s maybe the best chipper I’ve ever seen.

“Apart from Phil Mickelson, I don’t know anyone who chips as good as him.

“I played a few holes in practice with him Tuesday and Wednesday and he’s flipping lobbers off the fringes. I’m kind of laughing at him. That’s the way he plays practice rounds.

G-Mac also praised the Irishman’s competitive edge and comfort on the big stage.

“He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met, to a fault nearly. You’re out there playing nine holes with him.

“We always used to joke he wants to beat me more on a Wednesday than he wants to win a tournament.

“I feel like Shane’s always got one eye on what the other Irish players are doing. He wants to be the top Irishman. He’s just that kind of guy. And he knows.

“If he wins today, look at his résumé, Major Champion, a WGC, a Rolex series event, he won the Irish Open as an amateur.

“It’s pretty lofty stuff for a kid that hasn’t won much around the world. He feels comfortable on the big stage.”

McDowell also told a story of when Pete Cowen first saw Lowry plus when he met him too.

“Pete Cowen tells an amazing story, went to the Irish squad training down in Dublin and the guy said, Who do you like? And he obviously said, Rory McIlroy looks pretty good, but that slightly overweight kid with the glasses on, who was Shane Lowry at the time, he looks good. So he’s always been talented.

“I remember the first day I met him. I just shot 61 at Baltray the week he won. And he came in and shot 62, and he didn’t even introduce himself, he said, I can’t believe you beat me by 1 out there today. And I’m like, Who’s this kid?”