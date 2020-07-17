She beat six players by a single stroke to win for the first time on the Rose Ladies Series

Gabriella Cowley Wins JCB Rose Ladies Series Title

Gabriella Cowley finished at two under par to beat six players by a single stroke and win her first Rose Ladies Series title at the JCB Golf and Country Club.

The Englishwoman won despite three dropped shots in the last three holes and had a four hour wait in the clubhouse to see if her score of 70 would be good enough.

She was five under after 12 holes following three consecutive birdies but struggled down the closing stretch like a lot of her competitors.

Playing partner Georgia Hall reached four under but a bogey, double-bogey finish cost her and Charley Hull played the last six in three over to also miss out.

Both Hall and Hull, just like last week at Royal St George’s, finished T2nd, alongside Annabel Dimmock, Heather MacRae, Chloe Williams and Whitney Hillier.

“It was a nervous wait in the clubhouse but I never lost hope,” said Gabriella Cowley.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“I had my dad on the bag and it was a brilliant day from which I’ll take a lot of confidence.”

She won £5,000 and moves up to third on the Order of Merit standings, behind two-time Rose Ladies Series winner Gemma Dryburgh and Charley Hull who is top.

Dryburgh has travelled out to America for the resumption of the LPGA Tour season.

Cowley, 24-years-old from Essex, turned pro in 2014 after representing GB&I in the Curtis Cup.

The series heads to Bearwood Lakes next week for the sixth event and The Shire the following week before the three-event final at North Hants, The Berkshire and Wentworth.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram