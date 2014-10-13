Gallery: 2014 Portugal Masters

A look back at the weather-affected Portugal Masters, where Alexander Levy claimed his second European Tour title of the season

Alexander Levy secured his second European Tour title following the abandonment of the Portugal Masters after 36 holes.

Inclement weather had already reduced the event to 54 holes and a series of further downpours on Sunday forced authorities to drawn curtains on the tournament.

At that point, Levy was three shots clear of Nicolas Colsaerts after bogey-free rounds of 64 and 61 took him to 18-under-par.

Colsaerts – who narrowly missed out on the European Tour’s first 59 on Thursday – took second place, finishing two shots clear of Chile’s Felipe Aguilar.

Alexander Levy was declared the winner of the Portugal Masters after play was abandoned on Sunday

The 24-year-old Frenchman shot rounds of 64 and 61 at Oceanico Victoria Golf Course on the Algarve.

The inclement weather failed to dampen the spirits of those in attendance

Nicolas Colsaerts, who finished second, narrowly missed out on the European Tour’s first 59 on Thursday

Levy, Colsaerts and Chile’s Felipe Aguilar managed to play just one hole on Sunday before play was suspended

Aguilar’s third-place finish moved him into the top 60 in the Race to Dubai standings

Young Dane Morten Orum Madsen recorded his first top 10 since winning the South African Open Championship in November last year