The Spaniard was reacting to the news that his close friend Nick Watney tested positive for Covid-19

Garcia: Others Probably Deserved Covid-19 More Than Watney

Sergio Garcia made a very bizarre comment at the RBC Heritage after Nick Watney tested positive for Covid-19.

Garcia and Watney are close friends and travelled from Texas to the RBC Heritage on a private jet before both players tested negative for the virus.

However, Watney’s whoop band was showing unusual signs so he therefore got tested according to Garcia, with the test coming out positive.

Garcia said he felt terrible for Watney and that others probably deserved it more than him.

“My first reaction was I was surprised,” the 2017 Masters champion said.

“I felt terrible for Nick because he’s probably one of the nicest guys on tour.

“Unfortunately, it had to happen to him. So there’s a lot of other people that probably deserved it a lot more than him, and he’s the one that got it.”

Related: Thomas – Hilton Head not taking Covid-19 seriously – “It’s a zoo”

Garcia revealed that he also got tested after Watney’s positive result showed.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“I was a little bit afraid because, obviously, I gave him a ride on Tuesday, but when we landed on Tuesday, we got tested. We were both negative. So it was all good.

“Then I was surprised to hear that he tested positive two days, three days later. Obviously, I got my test done yesterday, and I was negative.

“Nick is unbelievable. He’s a good friend. He was very worried about me. He sent me several texts. I talked to him.

“He must have said sorry to me probably 25 times. I told him that it’s all good. Whatever it is, it is. Fortunately for me, it was fine.

“Hopefully, his is not bad, and we can have him back as soon as possible.”

The Spaniard later said that he hopes nobody gets the virus.

“I feel terrible about it. But unfortunately, it’s the way it is, and we all knew coming out here and playing that there’s a possibility of catching it some way.

“We’re hoping that no one gets it, but I’m sure that, unfortunately, he won’t be the first and he won’t be the last because there’s a lot of things that can happen.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram