The Spaniard put his Saudi disqualification down to a mix of some personal things and frustration with the greens

Garcia Says He Received Emotional Personal News Prior To Saudi DQ

Sergio Garcia has publicly spoken about his Saudi International disqualification in an interview with the Golf Channel.

The 2017 Masters champion was DQ’d due to serious misconduct after damaging greens at Royal Greens G&CC.

The Spaniard seemed very remorseful and emotional in a clip via Sky Sports, where he put his anger down to a mix of receiving emotional personal news earlier in the week and frustration at the greens.

“Something I feel ashamed of, I’m not proud of it,” he said.

“But the only thing I can do is apologise for it, hope that people accept it, show everyone that I’m ready to move forward and show everyone how I am and how I can behave on the course.

“I received some very emotional personal news early that week that didn’t help and obviously that was in the back of my mind.

“As I got frustrated on the course, then everything erupted. It was a mix of some emotional personal things going on and with a little frustration with the greens and unfortunately it ended up the way I wish it wouldn’t have.”

And on how his fellow professionals with deal with it, Garcia apologises and wants to show people that he is a good person as well as a good golfer.

“I’m sure that some of them are not going to be happy about. Obviously we all make mistakes and I’m the first one to admit it.

“The only thing I can do is like I said is apologise like I did, obviously I’m gonna work hard like I said to behave the best way possible and show everyone that I’m not only a good golfer but I’m a good person.”