Woodland surprised his friend Amy Bockerstette on the Today Show by letting her hold the US Open trophy

WATCH: Gary Woodland Surprises Amy On The Today Show

Cast your mind back to the Waste Management Phoenix Open when Gary Woodland played the 16th hole with Special Olympian Amy Bockerstette.

The American encouraged her to play the hole and the video went viral, and the pair have stayed in touch since.

Soon after his win at Pebble Beach, Woodland spoke to Amy, who has down syndrome, in a video call, and then the very next day he went on national TV to surprise her and show her the US Open trophy.

“We won that together, huh?

“We had a special day there in Phoenix and it’s blossomed from there but the world needs a lot more of Amy in it, her attitude, her energy.

“It was contagious, I thought a lot about you on Sunday but I think a lot about you every day so thank you.”

Gary Woodland won his first Major at Pebble Beach with a three stroke victory over Brooks Koepka.

The 35-year-old subsequently moved up to a career-high 12th in the world and has now won four times on the PGA Tour.