How are golfers keeping sharp during the coronavirus lockdown?

GCQuad Keeping Golfers Sharp During Lockdown

For Richard McEvoy, the 2018 European Open champion, one piece of kit is playing a key role in keeping his golf game as sharp as possible during lockdown – the GCQuad launch monitor.

It’s not certain when professional golf will be given the green light to return, but McEvoy has no intentions of going rusty.

“Day to day, I’ve found hitting balls into the net laborious, but this has been brilliant,” says McEvoy, who made his European Tour debut almost 20 years ago.

Any professional will tell you that to get the most out of your practice, you must have a purpose – which makes the GCQuad worth every penny.

“It’s a huge investment but something that I felt was needed,” adds the Thorpe Hall Golf Club representative.

“If it helps you a shot a week, or even half a shot a week, it’s worthwhile.”

McEvoy is also hoping his garden set-up – and some healthy competition with his nine-year-old son – will help him stay “match fit” and ready to compete on golf’s resumption.

As well as a standard golf net, McEvoy has had a five by two-metre artificial chipping area and putting green installed outside, and it’s the challenges which are keeping the competitive juices flowing.

“I’ve done a few little bits for social media – a crossbar challenge for chipping,” he adds. “We’ve got a basketball net in the garden that I’ve been doing flop shots into, just trying to keep things moving so you’re not just hitting balls into a net.

“You’re trying to make things as if you were playing on a golf course, trying to hit the shots that you need to.”

This is where the GCQuad comes into its own; it even allowed McEvoy to enjoy a virtual nine holes on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s great fun. The courses are good, and you can buy other courses as well, quite a few courses that we play on Tour, such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Wentworth. It’s clever stuff.”

Of course, nothing beats spending quality time with his coach and good friend, Paul Holland, but he’s always on the end of the line with a drill or two.

Related: What Tour Pros Are Up To During The Coronavirus Lockdown

When tournament golf is back up and running, McEvoy is not expecting the quality of golf to dip, although he admits it may take a while for some players to find top form.

“On average, the standard may not be quite as high, but the standard is so good now you’re still going to get guys going out and shooting 63s, 64s on whatever course it is.

“You look at how football works and how the Premier League is going to come back. They almost need another pre season now to be able to get themselves ready and get match fit, and we’re very similar.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram