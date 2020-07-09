The Scot's one under par 69 around Royal St George's clinched the victory by a single stroke

Gemma Dryburgh Wins Second Consecutive Rose Ladies Series Title

Gemma Dryburgh has now won in back-to-back weeks on the Rose Ladies Series after a one stroke victory in what was the first ever women’s professional golf tournament at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Kent.

Last week’s Moor Park champion shot a one under par 69 in windy conditions to edge out playing partners Georgia Hall and Charley Hull.

It was a fantastic battle between the three who were all one under through 15 holes after Dryburgh bogeyed.

Georgia Hall then dropped a shot at the par-3 16th to fall to level par whilst Charley Hull made a two to pull one clear with a couple of holes to play.

However, Hull finished bogey-bogey to post level par after missing a four footer on the 18th green that would have taken it to a playoff.

Georgia Hall finished par-par to also post level and finish T2nd with Charley Hull, and Gemma Dryburgh parred in to post one under for the victory.

2019 Ladies Jabra Open winner Annabel Dimmock was T4th at two over alongside 2019 Women’s British Amateur champion Emily Toy, who is yet to turn professional.

Dryburgh picks up another £5,000 winner’s cheque and overtakes Charley Hull at the top of the Order of Merit after four events.

She was also T9th earlier this week at Sunningdale Heath in the Open Access Masters on the Clutch Pro Tour.

Her only previous professional victory before the Rose Ladies Series was on the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Tour in 2017.

She has found some stellar form over the past couple of weeks and will be very much looking forward to the return of the Ladies European Tour in her home country of Scotland in August.

The series now heads to JCB Golf Club, Bearwood Lakes and The Shire over the next three weeks before the finale at North Hants, The Berkshire and Wentworth.

