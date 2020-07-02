The Scot beat Georgia Hall and Cara Gainer by one with a round of three under at The Buckinghamshire

Gemma Dryburgh Wins The Buckinghamshire Justin Rose Ladies Series Title

Gemma Dryburgh beat a stellar field at The Buckinghamshire to win the third instalment of the Justin Rose Ladies Series.

The Scot shot three under with six birdies and three bogeys to beat 2018 Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall and Cara Gainer by one.

Dryburgh opened up with a bogey and made another at the third to drop to two over, but made it back to level par after 10 holes before three birdies in four holes from the 13th.

The 27-year-old had her dad John on the bag, who was a very proud father on the 18th green as the pair embraced.

She won a cheque of £5,000.

Georgia Hall was playing in her first Justin Rose Ladies Series event and will rue a bogey at the par-5 last hole that cost her a chance of a playoff.

Last week’s winner Meg MacLaren finished in T14th at two over and the Series’ opening winner Charley Hull was T4th at one under.

Liz Young, who was leading the Order of Merit after two events with back-to-back runners-up finishes, was T14th with MacLaren at two over.

Charley Hull moves top of the Order of Merit, with Gemma Dryburgh in second.

Dryburgh has one previous professional victory to her name on the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Tour in 2017.

She was T7th in the inaugural Rose Ladies Series event at Brokenhurst Manor and T4th in the second tournament at Moor Park.

The Series has received a huge boost this week with the addition of North Hants to the schedule as part of a 54-hole final.

North Hants and The Berkshire will host the first 36 holes and the leading 35 players will compete on the West Course at Wentworth to decide the Order of Merit winner.

The Series heads to Royal St George’s Golf Club in Kent next week, which is the only links course on the schedule.

