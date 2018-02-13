The PGA Tour is at the Riviera Country Club this week, check out who we fancy to do well with our Genesis Open Golf Betting Tips
Genesis Open Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour has another superb event in the form of the Genesis Open being played at Riviera Country Club in California.
Defending champion is the World Number One Dustin Johnson, who won by five shots last year.
Unsurprisingly Johnson is also the favourite this week at 5/1, Jordan Spieth (12/1) and Rory McIlroy (12/1) are also well fancied.
Genesis Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Phil Mickelson 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Playing better and better this season (two top 5s in his last two starts). Has had two wins and two runner-up finishes at Riviera… and just look at that price!
Alex Noren 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – No course knowledge, but the world number 16 didn’t have that at the Farmers Insurance Open a couple of weeks ago when he lost in a play-off. Fantastic odds for someone who is playing as well as the Swede is.
Jason Kokrak 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Only missed one cut in his last 13 starts, including two top 10s. Finished runner-up here in 2016, which is still his best finish in a PGA Tour event.
Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – I am not going to back away from him just yet. Was the 36-hole leader at Pebble Beach before fading to finish 43rd. Appears to be struggling with the mental pressure in final rounds at the moment, but this should pass soon.
**Special Double** – 2 points on Dustin Johnson to win the Genesis Open and Alexander Levy to win the Oman Open at 77/1 – with DJ such a small favourite and Levy fancied heavily in my Oman Open Golf Betting Tips I think a punt on a double is well worth a shout.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck