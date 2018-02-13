Expand WATCH: Model Kelly Rohrbach Narrowly Misses Clint Eastwood, Hits Nick Faldo

Genesis Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Phil Mickelson 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet ­– Playing better and better this season (two top 5s in his last two starts). Has had two wins and two runner-up finishes at Riviera… and just look at that price!

Alex Noren 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – No course knowledge, but the world number 16 didn’t have that at the Farmers Insurance Open a couple of weeks ago when he lost in a play-off. Fantastic odds for someone who is playing as well as the Swede is.

Jason Kokrak 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Only missed one cut in his last 13 starts, including two top 10s. Finished runner-up here in 2016, which is still his best finish in a PGA Tour event.

Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – I am not going to back away from him just yet. Was the 36-hole leader at Pebble Beach before fading to finish 43rd. Appears to be struggling with the mental pressure in final rounds at the moment, but this should pass soon.

**Special Double** – 2 points on Dustin Johnson to win the Genesis Open and Alexander Levy to win the Oman Open at 77/1 – with DJ such a small favourite and Levy fancied heavily in my Oman Open Golf Betting Tips I think a punt on a double is well worth a shout.

As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck