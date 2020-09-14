The South African won for the second week in a row after victory on the Sunshine Tour last week

George Coetzee Wins Portugal Masters

George Coetzee secured his fifth European Tour title – and his first on European soil – after producing a short game masterclass to hold off the chasing pack and win the 2020 Portugal Masters by two shots.

The South African did not put a foot wrong on Sunday afternoon, posting a bogey-free round of 66 to triumph for the second week in a row, after winning at his home club, Pretoria Country Club, on the Sunshine Tour last week.

Coetzee began the day with a one shot advantage but was knocked off the top of the leaderboard early on after parring his opening six holes in a patient start to his final round.

Related: George Coetzee What’s in the bag?

The 34-year-old ignited his round with gains on the seventh, eighth and 11th, before holing brilliant birdie putts at the 16th and 17th to move to 16 under par and give himself a two shot cushion heading to the 18th tee.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Englishman Laurie Canter finished second on 14 under par after he also made five birdies in his round of 66, while his countryman and World Number 16 Tommy Fleetwood was another stroke back in a tie for third with Swede Joakim Lagergren.

“That was the next step for me really (winning on European soil). I have always had a list of things I wanted to achieve in my career as a golfer and originally I never thought I would get as far as winning on the European Tour, so ticking that box a while back was really nice. Then I started to realise that I was a bit comfortable playing back home and I needed to go to the next step and win away from home,” Coetzee said.

“Some of the events I target are the Qatar Masters and the Portugal Masters because I tend to play really well in those countries and the golf courses really suit me. I was very nervous playing this course and knowing that there are booby traps around the corner every now and then, so stepping on to 18 and hitting the best drive I hit all week, I was shocked! I told my caddie, I can’t believe I just did that, and my preparation mentally kind of paid off as well.”